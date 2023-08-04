Kathleen McElroy

Kathleen McElroy said she hoped the resolution will reinforce Texas A&M's "allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism."

Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement with a Black journalism professor who said her tenured position offer fell apart after backlash to her work on diversity and equity efforts, the university announced Thursday.

The university’s leadership apologized to Kathleen McElroy for “the way her employment application was handled” in June when the terms of her proposed contract changed dramatically.

CNN 

