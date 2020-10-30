The School District of Philadelphia hosted its Second Annual RISE Youth Summit virtually via Zoom.
The summit led by student leaders and advocates allowed students to discuss the city's health crisis, gun violence and the impact of recent events on youths. Students selected breakout rooms that focused on action, healing and advocacy.
School Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. joined students and encouraged them to join organizations and be a part of the conversation. Hite referred to the fatal shooting of Wallace Walter Jr., and the pain his death has left in the city.
He urged the students not to wait to make a difference, but instead, "Be the subject!"
Makayla Jordan, a student from Birmingham, Alabama, and board member of the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board, asked students during the summit to express their feelings on the summit and what they took away. Many students said in the Zoom chat that they were "inspired" to take "action."
The breakout sessions at the summit helped students to express their feelings about the current events and how they've been impacted.
Ryan Servetnick, 14, a freshman at Swenson Arts and Technology High School, said the summit gave him the motivation to join organizations based around gun violence, mental health and police brutality.
“I thought it was great to talk about my thoughts and feelings and hear other students' thoughts and feelings too,” Servetnick said.
Other students said they had talked about their emotions on voting and even received courage from the virtual discussions.
The summit was "amazing," said Akayla Brown, a 17-year-old senior at Bodine High School for International Affairs was a co-host of the summit.
"The summit turned out great and did what it was supposed to do," she said. “Not only were students speaking up and voicing their opinion and sharing their stories. We took it a step further, we kept the conversation going by creating a group chat. The summit did its job by having teens get together voicing their opinion, but now you have very opinionated youths talking in group chats keeping the conversation going.”
Brown said she connected with Jordan, a student like herself who lives in another state but is going through similar experiences, and who told a devastating story of being called the "n-word."
“She was able to keep going," Brown said. “I took a lot from this. I took emotion, insight, stories and personal experiences ... and moving forward because I know what’s on the line."
