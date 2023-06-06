ATLANTA — Hundreds of activists gathered to speak Monday at Atlanta's City Hall ahead of a council vote over whether to approve tens of millions in public funding for the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center that activists decry as "Cop City."

The meeting is a culmination of nearly two years of activism against the project — a movement that has galvanized protesters from across the country, especially in the wake of the January fatal police shooting of Manuel Paez Terán, a 26-year-old environmental activist known as "Tortuguita" who had been camping in the woods near the site of the proposed project in DeKalb County.

The Associated Press 

