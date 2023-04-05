abrams-howard

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams outside Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Macon, Ga., on Oct. 15, 2018, the first day of early voting. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

 Melina Mara

Stacey Abrams, the former two-time candidate for Georgia governor, voting rights activist and author, is joining the faculty of Howard University, the historically Black college in the nation's capital announced Wednesday.

Abrams will be the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics. She expects to start the multiyear appointment in September.

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.