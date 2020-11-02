The social justice organization Until Freedom held a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform and voting as a means for systemic change at Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence on Friday.
The discussion was a part of Until Freedom’s "State of Emergency Vote Tour" to get Black and brown communities more engaged in the political process.
“We came as a group of 25 people who have been on the road to multiple states encouraging Black and brown voters to go to the polls. And Masjidullah was a very appropriate welcome to Philadelphia,” said Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour.
“As a Black Muslim community who has really built a lot of power and political influence over the decades, I wanted to show the activists and organizers that I was with what it looks like when a community comes together and … builds not just a mosque for prayer but also a childcare center and a school and an administrative building, and their relationships that they have along the political spectrum. So for me, it was more about coming home to Philadelphia to a community that demonstrates what it looks like when people invest in one another.”
Such a holistic approach to social justice work was also one of the main themes as the activists discussed alternatives to traditional policing, including mental health components, addressing police brutality, creating lasting criminal justice reform and increasing political engagement on all levels in Black and brown communities.
“For us, especially on the state of emergency tour, there’s a few things that are very central to us. When you look at what’s taking place with Black folks around the country, whether it’s around policing, whether it’s around housing, whether it’s around education, whether it’s around the health care system … what we know to be true is that one of the ways in which we can begin to shift and change the scenarios that we are facing in real time is by voting,” said Angelo Pinto, another Until Freedom co-founder.
“The big piece is having folks recognize how important this moment is, how historic this moment is and what they need to do with it which is vote, in many ways, like we never have before.”
The activists also noted their visit coincided with the Oct. 26 police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a West Philadelphia father of nine. Pinto said similar incidents have happened during the group's previous travels, including a visit to Atlanta when Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, was fatally shot by police after falling asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-through, and a visit to Baltimore around the same time another Black man, Freddie Gray, died in the back of a police wagon.
“The killing of Black men and women is happening so often that we walk into Philadelphia to do get-out-the-vote work and find another young Black man killed at the hands of the police,” said Sarsour. Voting is connected to criminal justice reform, she said.
“The people who have the power over justice in the cases of police brutality are the district attorneys and sometimes the state attorney general. They are elected officials. We are the employers and we have the power during an election to fire and hire the district attorney, the prosecutor and in many cases police commissioners across the country.”
Pinto agreed, saying, “It’s clear Black people are being killed by police every day. Some of it speaks to the other epidemic or the other pandemic that America faces, which is state-sanctioned murder.” He added that he also heard from Philadelphians concerned about the record number of murders this year.
“While in Philadelphia, it was a number of brothers telling me there’s been over 400 murders in the city already,” he said. “We understand that in Philadelphia and many cities that we spend time in that Black folks are facing a state of emergency from a variety of directions and a variety of institutional systems, so our goal always is to be in solidarity but also to push forward an agenda and a strategy to change those things, so we begin to see progress.”
State Rep. Jordan Harris, (D-186), moderator of the discussion, shared a similar view, stating that the 2020 election is an urgent one, but the work that lies ahead is just as urgent if not more, no matter the outcome.
“After the election, if folks are successful, if we are successful with voting out President Trump, we still as the Black community — even if other communities are no longer in the streets with us — as the heightened activism around Trump will be gone, that doesn’t change the situation for Black and brown people. We still have to be vigilant in our activism around what’s good for Black and brown folks,” said Harris.
“Clearly, we are going to have to continue to talk about police reform, changing the structure of the police department, under the backdrop of what we just saw recently and what we’ve seen in general with police in Philadelphia and in Pennsylvania. We still got to push forward with education and how we make sure children are getting a quality education; employment and inclusion in the economy of Philadelphia — all of those things are still issues that Black folks got to deal with. Let’s not lose that energy even if Trump is removed from office. That’s not the end all, be all for Black folks. Our problems may have heightened, may have increased but they did not begin with a Trump administration, which means that they won’t end with the end of a Trump administration. We as a community have to stay vigilant on addressing our issues.”
