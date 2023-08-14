BRANDON, Miss. — Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case.

Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the "Goon Squad" because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover it up, including the attack that ended with a victim shot in the mouth.

The Associated Press 

