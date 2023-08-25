Savannah Slavery Advocate

People stroll through the space formerly known as Calhoun Square in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Savannah's city council voted in November 2022 to remove from the square the name of former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun, an outspoken advocate for slavery in the decades before the Civil War. As the city council prepares to vote on a new name, a list of recommended finalists includes the names of four Black people, a Native American tribe and a group of women. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

 Russ Bynum

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia's oldest city, steeped in history predating the American Revolution, made a historic break with its slavery-era past Thursday as Savannah's city council voted to rename a downtown square in honor of a Black woman who taught formerly enslaved people to read and write.

Susie King Taylor is the first person of color whose name will adorn one of Savannah's 23 squares. It's the first time in 140 years that Savannah has approved a name change for one of the picturesque, park-like squares that are treasured features of the original plan for the city founded in 1733.

CNN 

