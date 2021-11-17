KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys asked the judge on Wednesday to declare a mistrial before the jury reaches a decision, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors.
Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi told Judge Bruce Schroeder that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the higher quality video earlier.
He says the request would be made "without prejudice," meaning prosecutors could try Rittenhouse again if the judge were to grant the request.
Prosecutors countered that the jury saw the highest-quality version of the video during the trial and it was played without objection.
Schroeder did not immediately rule on the mistrial request.
