New Orleans-School Integration

FILE - U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, in this November 1960, file photo. New Orleans is marking the 61st anniversary of the integration of its public schools by four  6-year-old girls. Weekend events began with a Friday morning news conference at New Orleans City Hall and an evening screening of a video tribute to the four. A special church service and a motorcade are set for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

 Uncredited

A review board voted Monday to continue the use of the 1998 movie "Ruby Bridges" as part of the curriculum at a Florida elementary school, according to Pinellas County Schools.

The film came under scrutiny last month when a parent at North Shore Elementary School filed a complaint, objecting to the movie's use of slurs and arguing it could teach students that "White people hate Black people," CNN previously reported.

CNN

