NEW ORLEANS — Land bought for a Taiwan company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may hold as many as seven slave cemeteries — five more than previously thought, local activists said Wednesday.
The 146-page report from Coastal Environments Inc. said the 2,500-acre site holds five previously unknown areas that archaeologists concluded may hold the graves of slaves, in addition to two mapped in the late 1800s.
A community group called Rise St. James sent a letter about the report on Wednesday to St. James Parish Council members in hopes of persuading them to revoke permits for the Formosa Plastics Group member called FG LA LLC, said founder Sharon Lavigne.
“We sent a letter to the parish ... because the parish don’t try to find anything for themselves so Rise St. James has to do the job for the council,” she said during a news conference livestreamed from just outside a gate on the Formosa grounds.
She and five members of her group were later able to visit one of the sites marked on the old map, but it took about an hour and intervention by sheriff’s deputies before a guard let them through the gate, she said. The group had a letter from the sheriff saying state law allowed relatives and friends access to burial grounds, she said.
FG LA, which plans a complex of 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities on the site, has followed the law throughout and has fenced off the graveyard it did find, spokeswoman Janile Parks said in an email from a public relations firm. She said the company is reviewing and evaluating the report.
The other possible site is in an area where earth was dug out to use in other places before Formosa bought the land. If it ever was a burial site, earlier owners destroyed any evidence, Parks said.
“FG will continue to be respectful of historical burial grounds and will continue to follow all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations related to land use and cultural resources,” she wrote.
The Parish Council’s chairman and vice chairman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about the archaeological report.
Archaeologists matched buildings, roads and other features on various maps made from the 1870s on, as well as aerial and satellite photographs made between 1940 and 2018. They then layered those images in a computer to look for anomalies, according to the report.
For instance, the report said, a small stand of trees in a plowed field might be avoided because it contained headstones or was known to have been a cemetery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.