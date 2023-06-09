NEW YORK — The campaign to win reparations for Black Americans plans to bring broader support for smaller nonprofits advancing the cause, with a new philanthropic funding initiative announced Friday at the "Alight Align Arise" national conference in Atlanta.

The Decolonizing Wealth Project, an organization dedicated to creating racial equity through education and "radical reparative giving," is committing $20 million over five years to boost campaigns for reparations across the country, along with a research collaboration with Boston University to map reparation projects.

