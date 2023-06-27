Ralph Yarl Wrong House

FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness event on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Yarl tells ABC's “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 27, that he never thought he would be shot even after the white man at the door he had mistakenly knocked on in Kansas City pointed a gun at him. Yarl was shot in the head and arm in April, after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell. (KCTV via AP)

 TEL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was no way, Ralph Yarl thought, that the white man pointing the gun at him through the glass door would shoot him. But the Black teenager, who had gone to the wrong house in Kansas City looking for his younger brothers, was wrong a second time.

Yarl's brothers were actually at a home a block away, and he said in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts that aired Tuesday that he hadn't met the family of his brothers' friends, "so maybe it was their house."

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.