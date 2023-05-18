Kansas City Teen Shot

Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo., in an undated photo. — Ben Crump Law via AP

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Missouri prosecutor is asking a judge to carefully consider the public's right to information while determining whether to seal court records in the case of Andrew Lester, a white homeowner who is accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his home.

Lester's attorney, Steven Salmon, filed a motion May 1 asking a judge to seal court records. He argued that local and national publicity surrounding the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl in Kansas City had created a bias against his client and would make it difficult to find an impartial jury.

