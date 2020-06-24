COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina prosecutor said Wednesday that he will not file charges against the white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away.
A review of the investigation led to the decision not to charge Columbia police Officer Kevin Davis in the death of Josh Ruffin, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said at a news conference.
Davis was trying to talk to Ruffin on April 8 after a leader in a nearby neighborhood texted that teens had been looking into parked cars, Gipson said.
The prosecutor said Ruffin, 17, tried to hide from the officer as he drove by and later came out from behind a house with a large bag. When Davis stopped and started to talk to Ruffin, the teen started walking away and then ran.
The officer shouted several times for Ruffin to stop and said on his radio that Ruffin appeared to be reaching in his waistband before Ruffin stopped and pulled out a .45 caliber gun, Gipson said.
Davis fired 10 shots and hit Ruffin in the forehead, Gipson said. Ruffin did not fire any shots.
Body camera footage shown at the news conference a gun on a ground beside a bleeding Ruffin as officers first rushed up after the shooting.
"We can't tell you what Ruffin's intentions were. But he was armed. He pointed the gun at the officer and he tried to evade the officer," Gipson said
Ruffin's shooting has been brought up at several rallies to fight racial injustice in Columbia, with demonstrators shouting "Justice for Josh!"
