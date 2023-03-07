XXXTentacion Slain Trial

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille holds up the sweatshirt worn by the victim at the time of his murder showing orange markers noting bullet holes, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach in 2018, allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

 Amy Beth Bennett

