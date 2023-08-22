Jadarrius Rose

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose on July 4 in Circleville, Ohio.

A prosecutor is asking a judge to dismiss the felony charge against an unarmed Black semi-truck driver who was attacked by a police dog after a chase in Ohio on July 4.

Jadarrius Rose, 23, was bitten by a K-9 after a lengthy vehicle pursuit that included state troopers and police officers. The chase started when Rose didn’t stop for an inspector trying to pull him over for a missing mud flap, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol case report and footage released by the agency.

