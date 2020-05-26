After Robert Smith, the wealthiest African-American in the United States, pledged to pay off the student loans of the 2019 class of Morehouse College, he issued a challenge to others in his position to follow suit.
“I’ve got the alumni over there and this is a challenge to you alumni,” said Smith. “Let’s make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward. Because we are enough to take care of our own community.”
The $34 million gift inspired Frank Baker, who has also reportedly known Smith for years.
Baker is similar to Smith in many regards. Both found business success by starting a private equity firm that invests in technology companies and both started their Wall Street careers in 1994 in the mergers and acquisitions group of Goldman Sachs.
Baker answered Smiths call by announcing that he would be paying the tuition balances of about 50 seniors who are graduating from Spelman College, the all-women historically Black college in Atlanta.
Baker reportedly decided to help academically gifted Spelman students who could not afford to get to the finish line and graduate. Baker had been in discussions with Spelman’s board of trustees about putting together a program, but accelerated his plans after the pandemic hit and he got a call from Spelman a week ago. He was told there were about 50 high-achieving seniors who had balances and needed help.
According to Forbes, Baker has spent $250,000 to cover the tuition balances of about 50 women so they could graduate this year with no money owed to Spelman College and has committed to continuing to spend no less than $1 million to help Spelman seniors in similar situations over the next three years.
