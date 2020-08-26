A Philadelphia resident has lost his primary bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.
Republican voters in the Equality State rejected Devon Cade in the Aug. 18 primary for a vacant U.S. Senate seat.
Cade, a former Democrat who listed his address as Pine Street in Philadelphia on Wyoming’s primary candidate roster, garnered 1,018 votes (1%) in the primary, enough to place eighth in the 10-way GOP contest.
Cynthia Lummis won the Wyoming Republican primary for the Senate seat with 63,511 votes and will go on to appear on the November ballot.
Wyoming has never elected a Black congressional representative. Blacks account for 0.6% of Wyoming’s population — among the lowest in the nation — while whites account for more than 9-out-of-10 residents, according to U.S. Census estimates.
Wyoming’s residency requirements for its U.S. Senate seats state that a candidate must be an “inhabitant” of the state of Wyoming “at the time of the election.”
On his campaign website, Cade, who is in his mid-30s, pledged to "Create Police Accountability Standards to help great officers."
Cade has subsequently taken down his campaign Facebook page.
Cade worked for the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections until June 2018.
Cade was an also-ran for an at-large Philadelphia Council seat last year, where he won 0.42% of the vote in the Democratic primary, finishing second to last among 28 candidates on the ballot.
Cade also ran unsuccessfully for state representative in West Philadelphia in 2006 and was one of more than 37 candidates for five at-large seats on City Council in 2019.
