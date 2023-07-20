Oklahoma Execution Cannon

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Jemaine Cannon. Oklahoma is preparing to execute Cannon on Thursday, July 20, 2023, for stabbing 20-year-old Sharonda Clark to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center. In a statement sent to The Associated Press this week, Cannon's attorney, Mark Henricksen, said the state's decision to proceed with Cannon's execution amounts to “historic barbarism.” But prosecutors from the attorney general's office and Clark's adult daughters have urged the state to execute Cannon. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

 HOGP

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center.

Jemaine Cannon, 51, received a lethal injection at 10:01 a.m. and was pronounced dead 12 minutes later at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. It was the second execution in Oklahoma this year and the ninth since the state resumed lethal injections in 2021.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.