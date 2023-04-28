Geneva-area school

The Ohio NAACP is investigating allegations of racism at Geneva Area Schools. The organization’s involvement was prompted by complaints from about a dozen different families in the district.

— WEWS

“If it was just a case of all kids bullying all kids, it would be one thing. But this is isolated. This is racially intended. They’re going after a group of students who are either biracial or Afro-American,” said Liz Penna, the president of NAACP Ashtabula branch.

CNN

