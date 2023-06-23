Tyre Nichols Lawsuit

FILE - In this image taken from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis. Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the fatal beating of Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is resolved. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is resolved.

Motions filed by four defendants, including two who were charged criminally in Nichols' death, say that the civil case could be prejudicial to the criminal case, the Commercial Appeal reported.

