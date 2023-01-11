Prisoner Paralyzed Connecticut

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard Cox, center, is placed in a wheelchair after being pulled from the back of a police van after being detained by New Haven Police, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, to charges accusing them of cruelly mistreating Cox, a Black man, after he was partially paralyzed in a police van with no seat belts when the driver braked hard. (New Haven Police via AP, File)

 HOGP

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.