George Floyd Other Officers

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Former Minneapolis police officers Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. But Judge Peter Cahill on Monday delayed the trial until Jan. 5. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

A Minnesota judge found former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, according to court documents filed Monday.

In a 177-page verdict, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that Thao "actively encouraged his three colleagues' dangerous prone restraint of Floyd" contrary to his training that the positioning could cause fatal asphyxia.

CNN 

