RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state officials joined historians and Black community leaders Wednesday under a sprawling oak tree in the heart of downtown Raleigh for the long-anticipated unveiling of the state's first park honoring the African American struggle for freedom.

Located between the state Legislative Building and the governor's Executive Mansion, the new North Carolina Freedom Park stands as a beacon of hope for Black North Carolinians and a reminder of their contributions in the fight for freedom and equality, said park project co-chair Goldie Frinks Wells.

The Associated Press

