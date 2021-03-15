NEW ORLEANS — Watching bartenders at work, Alana Peck always saw something that called to her. It was how they hosted guests, created an atmosphere, shared their personality and even expressed their creativity and stories through their craft.
The problem was getting others to see her in that role.
“I’d show up to apply for a bartender job, and they’d just want me to work as a dishwasher,” said Peck, who is Black and who said the response was depressingly common.
“I had trouble getting my foot in the door,” she said.
Peck found a different path forward with Turning Tables, a New Orleans nonprofit tackling racial inequity in hospitality. It’s focused on the bar, and working to open doors in the bartending and drinks business for people of color like Peck.
The program gives graduates the skills and confidence to excel in the business and the bona fides to show potential employers they have the right stuff.
Also, crucially, it’s building networks of peers, partners and support to foster change within the industry.
Created in 2019, Turning Tables graduated its second class of seven students in January. This latest cohort came through a crucible of upheaval and uncertainty.
The pandemic has shaken the industry they want to join, casting existential questions over the future of many restaurants and bars. At the same time, the national discourse on race awakened since the killing of George Floyd has fixed on many of the issues that propel Turning Tables.
For Turning Tables founder and program director Touré Folkes, those dual dynamics make this a pivotal time for the program, its people and their aims.
“We had a very successful first year. Then COVID hit. I had to ask myself if we should continue,” said Folkes. “Then George Floyd happened, and my conviction only grew so much more. The industry was crumbling, but we had to keep doing this because we can re-create the industry, crash it and transform it.”
Through shutdowns and restrictions at bars and restaurants, Turning Tables still found ways to convene its students, in some cases virtually. Folkes also found that people in the industry were assembling new networks, sometimes across the country, and many were eager to connect with its mission.
“The blessing of this year was the world stopped in some places and some people gave up on this industry,” said Folkes. “But our students didn’t. They’ve kept pushing.”
Who is represented?
Turning Tables has found common ground with other groups around the city, including MiNO, a foundation that works on equity in the hospitality sector.
MiNO executive director Lauren Darnell said Turning Tables’ blend of skills training and community building is both boundary-pushing and urgently needed.
“The bias in the industry is just so rampant,” Darnell said. “There are preferences in who’s deemed worthy to be put up front and who stays in the back. We need to get beyond that. Demystifying the bartending world is part of it, so people can own their work, know their worth.”
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2018 shows bartenders are far more likely to be White than any other group tracked, accounting for 84% of the field. Black people made up a little over 7% of bartenders nationally. The number of Black people working as dishwashers or “bartender helpers,” i.e. bar backs, was almost twice that level.
With its focus on drinks, Turning Tables is staking out a space that’s especially important in New Orleans. Cocktail history and cocktail culture are deeply woven into the city, and as a tourist destination the spirits and drinks business is its own economic engine.
People like Jeri Guilford think their own influence should be a bigger part of its future.
“I’m from here. This is my town. I want people to know who I am,” said Guilford, who graduated from Turning Tables this year and works at the French Quarter tavern Sylvain.
Learning about beer, wine and spirits showed him that every drink has a story, and how he has different ways to engage with people when he can share those stories. He’s also learned to see his own story differently.
“When the world is telling you what you can’t do or that this isn’t the town for you, it’s hard to see what you really can do,” said Guilford. “But I have my own ideas now; this has empowered me to go after them. I don’t need anyone else to validate me. I don’t see their walls anymore.”
Guilford is now working on a business plan for a catering concept for small, outdoor gatherings.
Turning Tables is structured as a 12-week program that includes hands-on instruction behind the bar paired with mentoring and training in career building and industry issues. It doesn’t have a home base or use a classroom setting; instead, students work from bars at partner establishments.
That’s why, on a quiet winter night recently, Folkes and a clutch of students set up shop in the otherwise quiet back bar at Fourth Wall Café in the CBD. They logged into an online class with local wine educator Joanne Close, sipping, assessing and learning to differentiate the traits of varietals like riesling and sauvignon blanc.
It was part of a long series of such sessions that Turning Tables runs with experts in different niches of the field, from brand ambassadors for global liquor labels to local brewers and distillers. For all the logistical difficulties of the pandemic, Folkes said it has also fostered new relationships across the industry among those perusing change.
