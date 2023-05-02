Tyre Nichols-Lawsuit

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. The family of Tyre Nichols has sued the city of Memphis, Wednesday, April 19, and individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

 Matthew Hinton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols' brutal beating by other officers won't be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office did a thorough investigation of Preston Hemphill's role in the arrest, reviewing hours of body camera footage and interviewing witnesses multiple times.

