RALEIGH, N.C. — Entertainer Nick Cannon is promising to pay off the loan debt of seven students at historically Black colleges, including three in North Carolina, when they graduate.
Cannon hosted students from Saint Augustine's University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University and other HBCUs on his nationally syndicated talk show Monday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. They spoke about the adversity they faced and their desire to attend college, particularly an HBCU.
Cannon then told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid off when they graduate through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. He is an alumnus of Howard University, an HBCU in Washington, D.C.
Mackenzie Estrep, a senior at Saint Augustine's University, is a first-generation high school graduate and college student who is working three jobs to help pay for tuition. Sharandica Midcalf, a student at Winston-Salem State University, was homeless and said a school counselor told her she didn't have the GPA to get into college, which motivated her to succeed as a first-generation college student.
Christian Kornegay talked about how he overcame a learning disability and got accepted to North Carolina A&T University, where he's working to become a professional host and entertainer.
