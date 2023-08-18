Sheriff Charged

FILE - Mark Brave smiles as he poses outside the Strafford County Courthouse, Oct. 6, 2020, in Dover, N.H. Brave, the Strafford County, N.H., sheriff, has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards, the state attorney general announced Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

 Charles Krupa

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire sheriff has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part of an investigation into accusations he misused county credit cards, the state attorney general announced Thursday.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, who campaigned in 2020 to be the state's only Black sheriff, is charged with one count of theft by deception for stealing about $19,000 in county funds by submitting reimbursement for personal expenses with false justifications; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; and five counts of perjury on accusations he lied in his testimony before the Strafford County Grand Jury, Attorney General John Formella said.

The Associated Press 

