A candidate running on a promise of law enforcement reforms has become New Hampshire's only Black sheriff.
Mark Brave, who promised to increase transparency in the sheriff’s office and supports expanded use of body cameras, defeated Republican Paul Callaghan in Strafford County in Tuesday's election, according to New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. He is currently a lieutenant who oversees standards and training for the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office.
A 35-year-old Democrat who supports the Black Lives Matter movement, Brave said he hopes to enact measures to ensure New Hampshire won’t face a situation like George Floyd, whose death in Minnesota occurred after a white police officer pressed a knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party believes he is the first Black sheriff in the state's history. Ahead of the election, the chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Ray Buckley, called Brave a trailblazer who would “bring both his lived experiences as a seasoned law enforcement officer and as a Black man living in America to help confront racism and issues of bias in law enforcement.”
Callaghan said he has conceded to Brave. “I’m very proud of the campaign I ran and am grateful for the support across Strafford County. I wish Mark the best of luck the next 2 years,” he said in a statement.
Brave, a father of three who grew up in Massachusetts, said he initially received criticism on social media over his support for Black Lives Matter. But that died down after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu embraced a series of recommendations from a panel examining police reform.
The sheriff’s office is mostly involved in transporting prisoners, serving warrants, and assisting smaller towns in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.