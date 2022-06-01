FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, on June 25, 2021. Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, against the city of Minneapolis and former Officer Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when he used his “signature move” on them of kneeling on a subject's neck — the same way that he killed George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)