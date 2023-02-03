The NAACP has received a record $50 million grant from Wells Fargo to help strengthen its local units and branches.
The grant is expected to help the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights organization advance its racial equity agenda.
The funding by one of the U.S.’ largest financial services companies was announced earlier this week. It will help the Baltimore-based national organization strengthen its local branches, by increasing staff to implement programs and help to create strategic partnerships.
The funds will also help the civil rights organization develop a new national headquarters and support the NAACP’s policy solutions that address the needs of the communities it serves.
“We’re grateful to Wells Fargo for their donation, the single largest donation the NAACP has ever received from a corporation. These funds will go directly toward strengthening the NAACP's grassroots network of local units and branches across all 50 states, as well as the work of the national NAACP,” said NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson, in a statement. "All corporations play a critical role in our democracy. They must be engaged as allies in the fight to end discrimination — in our economy, in our justice system, across our society, and within their own services.”
In December, Wells Fargo paid a record $3.7 billion fine to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to settle charges of mismanagement, discrimination and fraud, going back several years. The bank has also been accused of mortgage discrimination in the past.
Since 2019, Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo, said the bank has made several changes in the way it operates to improve oversight and transparency. For example, it has hired new senior leadership and middle managers, established new controls improved its consumer practices with a new office to oversee that area.
“Key to our shared goal to advance equity and economic opportunities for Black Americans is the work the NAACP local units and branches do to support communities on a highly local basis,” Scharf said in a statement. “We value our longstanding relationship with the NAACP, and this grant is meant to strengthen the work we already do together to close economic gaps that have existed for far too long in our country.”
Last month, Wells Fargo Bank said it plans to streamline its mortgage business to focus on its existing customers and minority community communities.
Ivanhoe Smith, managing partner of Coral Island Group, LLC, a Philadelphia-based investment firm, said the grant to the NAACP seems to be a further effort by Wells Fargo to rehabilitate its image. But he said banks should do more.
“The African-American market across the country needs to be able to realistically participate in the economics of America,” Smith said. “The biggest problem that Black America has is lack of access to capital. You have to put together a long-term comprehensive program to make investment available to Black and brown entrepreneurs so they can build businesses.”
In October, Wells Fargo said it would give a $7.5 million grant to the Urban League of Philadelphia for new a new initiative to expand homeownership opportunities for people of color, called the “Philly 5 by 25.”
At the time, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District, and members of Philadelphia City Council joined the Urban League to kick off the initiative with a housing and homeownership fair at Community College of Philadelphia.
The donation came from Wells Fargo’s Wealth Opportunity Restored Through Homeownership (WORTH) initiative, a $60 million nationwide effort to address systemic barriers to homeownership for people of color. Philadelphia is one of eight markets in the U.S. to receive a WORTH grant, which seeks to create 5,000 new homeowners of color in the city by the end of 2025.
At the time, Keith Bethel, board chair of the Urban League of Philadelphia, said the group was committed to this effort now more than ever.
“'Philly 5 by 25' will ensure that more Philadelphians have an opportunity to raise their families in quality affordable housing and create a pathway to intergenerational wealth,” Bethel said. “We’re incredibly grateful for Wells Fargo’s investment in this critical work, and we look forward to driving equitable change alongside our partners and local stakeholders.”
Meanwhile, the relationship between Wells Fargo and the NAACP goes back more two decades. Since 1998, Wells Fargo has helped to fund several of the group’s initiatives, including the Financial Freedom Center, financial health programs, along with home ownership and preservation programs. The bank has also sponsored events such as the NAACP Image Awards and the group’s national convention.
Wells Fargo has about $1.9 trillion in assets and provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products.
