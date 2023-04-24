Tate Reeves

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at a state office building in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Friday to challenge new legislation signed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves that expands the state's law enforcement reach in the city of Jackson and implements major changes to its judicial system.

The laws signed Friday "represent a state takeover of Jackson" and strip residents of their right to democratically elect leaders, the NAACP said in a statement.

CNN 

