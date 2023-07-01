'Stop Gun Violence' rally

Several hundred high school students from the Washington area observe 19 minutes of silence while rallying in front of the White House before marching to the U.S. Capitol to protest against the National Rifle Association and to call for stricter gun laws April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. — Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While most Americans support stricter gun measures, people of color are more likely to favor them compared to White Americans, a new report says.

The Pew Research Center found Black adults showed the highest support for stricter laws, at 77%, followed by Asian adults at 74% and Hispanic adults at 68%. Meanwhile, 51% of White adults said gun laws should be stricter.

CNN

