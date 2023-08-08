montgomery, Alabama riverfront dock

Multiple arrest warrants were issued after footage showed a chaotic brawl breaking out on a popular riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama, on August 5.

Montgomery Police announced Tuesday arrest warrants were issued for three men in the chaotic brawl at the Alabama city’s riverfront dock that was captured on video and showed punches thrown, people hit with chairs and at least one person tossed into the water.

One of those men has surrendered and is in custody, police said.

CNN 

