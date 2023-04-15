Jackson Water Billing

This is an aerial view of of the city of Jackson, Miss.'s O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. — AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Friday requiring localities to base water bills on personal consumption, blocking a proposed reform by the federally appointed manager of the troubled water system in the state's capital city.

The Republican governor signed House Bill 698 months after Ted Henifin, who was appointed in November by a federal court to help improve Jackson's water infrastructure, released a proposal calling for billing water based on property values rather than personal use.

