Mississippi Deputies Investigation

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

JACKSON, Miss. — Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid, before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth.

The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former five Rankin County sheriff's deputies and another officer — all of whom are white — appeared in federal court.

