Daunte Wright Police Shooting Officer

FILE - A mourner holds a program for the funeral services of Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, April 22, 2021. Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2022 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. She shot Wright and said she confused her Taser with her handgun. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)

 John Minchillo

MINNEAPOLIS — A white former police officer convicted of manslaughter after mistaking her handgun for a Taser and fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis in 2021 is set to be released from prison Monday.

Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman announced Friday that former officer Kim Potter was to be released after serving about 16 months of her two-year sentence. He said the exact timing of her departure Monday from Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee won't be disclosed for security reasons.

The Associated Press

