This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021. Potter was released from prison early Monday, April 24, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m., the unannounced timing chosen "out of an abundance of caution." The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns.

