Minnesota Supreme Court

FILE - Judge Natalie E. Hudson smiles as she is appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court at the Minnesota Judicial Center, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, promoted Hudson to be chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, making her the first Black person to lead the state's highest court, and named his former general counsel, Karl Procaccini, to fill Hudson's spot as associate justice. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, File)

 Renee Jones Schneider

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday promoted Natalie Hudson to become chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court this fall, making her the first person of color to lead it.

Hudson, who is Black, was appointed associate justice in 2015 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, after serving as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals for 13 years. She'll lead the high court when current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea retires in October.

The Associated Press 

