George Floyd Protests Lawsuit

FILE - Protesters gather calling for justice for George Floyd gaterh on May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. The American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that the city of Minneapolis reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during demonstrations after the May 2020 police killing of Floyd. —Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File

 Carlos Gonzalez

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.