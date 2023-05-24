Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington in January 2021.

“The Hill We Climb,” the poem written by Amanda Gorman for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was moved out of the elementary section of one Miami-Dade County public school, the district confirmed Tuesday. It remains available to older children.

A parent of a studentat Bob Graham Education Center – a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Miami Lakes – objected to the poem, for which they erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author/publisher, documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project show.

