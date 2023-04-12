TENNESSEE-POLITICS/HOUSE

Justin Pearson, who was expelled along with Justin Jones by the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives over their rule-breaking protest on the House floor on March 30, poses in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

 KAREN PULFER FOCHT

The second of two Democratic lawmakers expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives could soon return to the chamber, as officials in Memphis on Wednesday weigh whether to appoint him as an interim representative.

Shelby County commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on appointing Justin J. Pearson to the House District 86 seat, which the 28-year-old vacated last week when he was forced out in a two-thirds majority vote by the GOP-dominated body after he and two Democratic colleagues participated in a demonstration calling for gun reform on the chamber floor.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.