Lt. Col. James Harvey III

Lt. Col. James Harvey III was born in 1923. He served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group's 99th Squadron, also known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen are a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in WWII.

COLORADO -- One of the last living Tuskegee airmen celebrated his 100th birthday over the weekend. It was a birthday celebration most won't see in their lifetime for a man whose legacy lives on.

