Xavier Cole

Xavier Cole will take the helm at Loyola University New Orleans as the institution's 18th president and its first Black president.

Loyola University New Orleans has appointed Xavier Cole as the next president of the 111-year-old Jesuit school.

Cole will serve as the university's 18th president and the first Black person to lead the institution, according to press release. He will also be the second layperson to fill the role.

