Ronald Greene

A Louisiana judge has quashed counts against two of the law enforcement officers charged in connection with the May 2019 arrest and death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

Former state troopers John Peters and Dakota DeMoss no longer will face obstruction of justice charges in the case, Third Judicial District Court Judge Thomas W. Rogers ruled in court documents filed Monday.

