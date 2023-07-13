BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tech and social media giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google bear responsibility for radicalizing the Buffalo supermarket shooter, who was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, the victim's relatives said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

"They were the conspirators, even if they don't want to admit it," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference announcing a 171-page lawsuit, which seeks unspecified financial damages as well as changes in how the companies operate.

