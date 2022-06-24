FILE - This April 8, 2021, photo shows Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Los Angeles County supervisors have revealed financial details of a plan to return ownership of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land in the 1920s. The deal includes an agreement for the property to be leased back to the county for 24 months, with an annual rent of $413,000, and the county's right to purchase the land for up to $20 million. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP, File)