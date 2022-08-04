FILE - In this May 28, 2021 file photo, Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, wave and high-five supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma judge has dismissed eight plaintiffs and two entities from a lawsuit seeking reparations for survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows the three known massacre survivors, Lessie Benningfield "Mother" Randle, 106, Viola "Mother" Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under the state nuisance laws. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)