FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Va., March 16, 2023. A judge in Virginia has denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a joint trial for seven sheriff's deputies and three psychiatric hospital employees charged in the death of Irvo Otieno, who was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to the hospital. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday, May 10 granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Seven sheriff's deputies and three employees of a psychiatric hospital in Virginia cannot all be tried together in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted, a judge ruled, while leaving open the possibility of joint trials for some of the defendants.

Dinwiddie Circuit Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants. It remains unclear whether the remaining eight defendants will stand trial together. During a court hearing, the judge did not rule out trying some of them at the same time.

