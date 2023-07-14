MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis must enact police reforms in the wake of George Floyd's killing, after a judge on Thursday approved a settlement agreement between the city and the state Human Rights Department.

The Star Tribune reported that Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch signed the settlement, which calls for de-escalation whenever possible, limits on the use of tear gas and other chemical agents, and an end to police stops for broken taillights and searches based on the smell of marijuana.

The Associated Press 

